NNPC Donates Relief Items to Flood Victims in Maiduguri

The NNPC Ltd., through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm, NNPC Foundation, has donated relief items to the recent flood victims in Borno State.

During a condolence visit paid to the Borno State Government on Tuesday, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mele Kyari, represented by the Executive Vice President, Business Services, Mr. Danladi Inuwa conveyed the Company’s heartfelt message to the Government and people of the state over the disaster.

Materials provided to the affected communities during the visit include essential supplies such as food, toiletries, beddings and other household items