News

NNPC Donates Relief Items to Flood Victims in Maiduguri

September 17, 2024
0 9 Less than a minute
nnpc-contracts-presidency

The NNPC Ltd., through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm, NNPC Foundation, has donated relief items to the recent flood victims in Borno State.

During a condolence visit paid to the Borno State Government on Tuesday, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mele Kyari, represented by the Executive Vice President, Business Services, Mr. Danladi Inuwa conveyed the Company’s heartfelt message to the Government and people of the state over the disaster.

Materials provided to the affected communities during the visit include essential supplies such as food, toiletries, beddings and other household items

September 17, 2024
0 9 Less than a minute

Related Articles

NERC Fines Eleven Discos 9.1 Billion Over Billing Customers

September 14, 2024

Nigerian Sentences to Death Indonesia For Drug Trafficking

September 14, 2024

Japan Edge Nigeria To Pick FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Semifinal Ticket

September 13, 2024

Arrest Of Suspected Illicit Drug Dealer

September 13, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button