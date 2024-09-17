Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania To Host CHAN in 2015

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania as the countries for 2024 Championship of African Nations.

The president of the body made the declaration on Sunday during his visit to Kenya. “I am deeply grateful and very proud of the leadership President Ruto is providing in relation to football and CHAN”. ” I am confident that with all of us working together, we will make African football among the best in the world,” he said. Algeria was the last country to host the event in 2019. The proposed date for the next CHAN is February 2025.