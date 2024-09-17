Health

Cross River State Government Implements measures to Manage Mpox

September 17, 2024
Cross River State has so far recorded Seven cases of Mpox between February and September, 2024.
Out of the seven confirmed cases, three are most recent with one recorded in August, in Obudu and two in Calabar Municipality just three days ago

the Cross River State Commissioner for health Dr Egbe Ayuk and the State Epidemiologist Dr Inyang Ekpenyong who disclosed this said the state government has been committed in carrying out critical containment activities to prevent the spread of the disease and safeguard public health
MaureenLeo Ajom reports

