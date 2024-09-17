News

Army Arrests Gunrunners ,Recover Arms

September 17, 2024
Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN in pursuance of one of its core mandate of mopping up illegal arms and ammunition in the Joint Operations Area, arrested 5 notorious gunrunners and recovered arms and ammunition in an intelligence-driven operation carried out in Plateau State.

The operation commenced from midnight of 16 Sep 24 to the early hours of 17 Sep 24. The troops raided the hideout of a gunrunner identified as Mohammed Sani at Naraguta Mining Area in Bayameni along Bauchi Road in Jos North LGA of Plateau State during which the suspected gunrunner and 4 others were arrested. Weapons and ammunition of different calibres were also recovered as listed below:

a. Two AK-47 rifles.

b. One Fabrique Nationale automatic rifle.

c. Fourteen AK-47 magazines.

d. One Fabrique Nationale magazine.

e. 5,316 rounds of 7.62 MM (Special).

f. Ninety-Eight rounds of 7.62 MM (NATO).

g. 43 rounds of 9 MM.

The suspects are undergoing interrogation for useful intelligence to aid in arresting other members of the syndicate as well as decimating the gunrunning supply chain.

STEPHEN NANTIP ZHAKOM
Major
Military Public Information Officer
Operation SAFE HAVEN

