Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas expresses sadness over the death of 40 persons in a boat mishap in Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Speaker Abbas describes the mishap as one too many, coming at a time hundreds of people were displaced by recent floods in Gummi Local Government Area.

The Speaker sends condolences to the government and people of Zamfara State over the unfortunate incidents.