President of the Senate Felicitates with Muslims at Maulud

September 16, 2024
President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio has charged Muslim faithful in the country and in the Diaspora to be inspired by Prophet Muhammad’s virtues of harmony, love and service to humanity as they celebrate eid El malud.
Akpabio in a message to Muslims on the feast of Id el Maulud,
extends warm felicitations, praying that this auspicious day brings peace, joy, and blessings to our great nation and the world at large.

He enjoined Muslims to imbibe the teachings of the Holy Prophet and be inspired to live in harmony, love and service to humanity.

