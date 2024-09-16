First Lady Felicitates Muslims at Maulud Nabiyy

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu felicitates the Muslim ummah across the nation on the celebration of this year’s Maulud Nabiyy, marking the blessed birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In a message, she says the occasion reminds all of the values of peace, compassion, and unity that the Prophet exemplified throughout his life, calling on Nigerians to use this opportunity to reflect on his teachings of love, kindness, and tolerance, which will help us build stronger communities and a more harmonious society.

Wishing Islamic faithful Maulud Nabiyy Mubarak, the First Lady prays that the blessings of this day bring joy and peace to homes and the country.