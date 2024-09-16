Federal Ministry of Education Kicks Off Selection Exams for Unity College Principals: A Commitment to Professional Leadership

The Federal Ministry of Education, led by the Honourable Minister, Professor Tahir Mamman, has commenced the much-anticipated Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the appointment of principals in Federal Unity Colleges. A total of *293 eligible candidates* have been shortlisted for this competency-based test, which reflects the Ministry’s dedication to fostering excellence and improving leadership in the nation’s unity schools. Ajia Binta Abdulkadir, Director of Senior Secondary School Education, explained that the exercise is necessary to fill vacancies left by principals who have served their six-year tenure. She emphasized that candidates were carefully selected from principal states and invited to partake in the CBT, a system designed to ensure fairness and inclusiveness. Abdulkadir noted that SASCON International School Abuja was selected as this year’s examination venue due to its spacious capacity and ability to provide a comfortable and conducive environment for all candidates. She encouraged participants to remain confident and follow the rules of the exam, expressing her optimism in the smooth running of the process and the professionalism of the candidates. In his remarks, Udu Ali Lawrence, Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics at the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), highlighted the significance of the examination as part of the career path policy and the professional standards for school leadership. The exam evaluates candidates’ competence in leadership, management, and teaching, ensuring they meet global educational standards. Lawrence reiterated that Nigerian teachers are part of the international teaching community, and this initiative reinforces the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing the quality of school leadership across the country. The Federal Ministry of Education remains steadfast in its mission to uphold the highest standards in education through this selection process, ensuring that only the most qualified individuals lead the nation’s Federal Unity Colleges. Boriowo Folasade Director, Press & PR

