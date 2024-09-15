Ribadu threatens to sue PDP chair over election rigging allegation

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has demanded retraction of the false and malicious allegation levelled against him by the Edo State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anthony Aziegbemi, that he was plotting to rig the upcoming governorship election in the state.

The party chairman had, in a statement widely circulated on Saturday, accused the federal government of scheming to rig the election. He also alleged that the NSA released $2 million to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as part of the plot.

But in a letter addressed to the party chieftain dated September 15, 2024, the NSA demanded retraction of what the “totally false” allegation.

His lawyer, Marian Aigbedion of Charles Musa & Co, said the “malicious and libelous statement has brought our client into public disdain and odium.

“Your portrayal of our client as a corruption enabler and his office as an appendage of a political party willing to cause chaos in Edo State is entirely false and damaging to his reputation.

“As a renowned career police officer and pioneer Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), our client has consistently demonstrated integrity and a commitment to fighting corruption. It is inconceivable that he would be involved in such odious acts.”

Ribadu, therefore, asked Mr Aziegbemi to publicly apologise to him and retract the publication in its entirety.

He also demanded that the retraction statement should be published as “a full-page advertorial in at least five nationwide newspapers, ten reputable and well-read online news sites, seven national and international television stations and ten radio channels with national and international reach”.

The NSA also demanded the payment of N10 billion “as damages for reputational and other injuries.”

The lawyers informed the party chairman that failure to comply with the demands within seven days might compel them to take further steps, which could include legal action to enforce Ribadu’s rights.