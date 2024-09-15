News

President Tinubu Mourns Victims Of Zamfara Boat Accident, Floods

September 15, 2024
President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the people and Government of Zamfara State over recent floods in Gummi Local Government Area and the death of over 40 farmers in a boat accident on their way to their farms at the weekend.

President Tinubu expressed the government and the people of Nigeria’s commiseration over the twin tragedies in the Zamfara community.

He promised support for the victims.

The President directed emergency agencies to comprehensively assess the two incidents to address the root of the calamity.

President Tinubu also directed response agencies to work with the Zamfara State Government to help those affected by the disaster.

Bayo Onanuga

