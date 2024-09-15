NNPC Lifts Petrol From Dangote Refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum company limited has commenced loading of petrol from Dangote refinery in the ibeju Lekki Axis of Lagos.

At the start of the process, ten trucks drove into gantries while their compartments were filled with the product from a computerized gadget.

Equipped with 86 gantries making it possible to load 86 trucks simultaneously, the development now serves as a boost for the NNPC in the quest to make petroleum products available across the federation, while 40 gantries are dedicated for the discharge of petrol alone.

Vice President of Dangote Industries limited Devakumar V. G. Edwin said the refinery has the capacity to discharge 54 million liters of petrol per day thereby saving the country foreign exchange.

The number of trucks driving into the gantries keep increasing with the NNPC projecting hundreds in the coming days.