NAF Commences Airlift Of Relief Materials For Flood Victims In Maiduguri

In fulfillment of its statutory role of providing Military Aid to Civil Authority the Nigerian Air Force has commenced airlift missions to transport relief materials to victims of the recent flood disaster affecting Maiduguri and its surrounding communities.

A Statement by Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information Group Captain Kabiru Ali indicates that the materials, donated by the Nigerian Customs Service is aimed at alleviating the suffering caused by the floods, which have disrupted daily life, destroyed property and displaced millions.

The airlift missions which had the first batch of the relief items, comprising 300 bags of 50kg rice was successfully delivered to NAF Base Maiduguri via the NAF C-130 Hercules aircraft for onward House to house distribution.

Earlier, the NAF had launched a medical outreach program to support flood victims, in addition to the feeding of over 2,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The NAF’s airlift mission and medical outreach are part of a broader effort to support national disaster response initiatives and highlight the critical role of military assets in humanitarian crises.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar , has directed that these operations continue as needed, ensuring that both relief materials and medical aid reach all affected areas as the NAF will persistently collaborate with other security agencies to mobilize human and material resources for the support of flood victims.