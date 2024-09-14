NERC Fines Eleven Discos 9.1 Billion Over Billing Customers

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC fines eleven Distribution companies 9.11 billion naira for over billing of their customers under estimated billing.

Abuja Electricity Distribution company, AEDC has the highest fine of 1.7 billion naira, while Ibadan electricity distribution company has the least fine of 15 million naira.

The fines follows a comprehensive investigation into the Distribution companies billing practices.

This penalty, NERC notes, is a response to the Distribution companies non-compliance with previous directives aimed at capping estimated billing for electricity consumers.

With the measures, the distribution companies NERC emphasizes are required to enhance their service delivery and adhere to service-based tariffs.

Also, NERC says the companies must publish explanations on their website within 24 hours if they fail to provide a committed level of service on Band A feeders for two consecutive days