FG Commends Military on Successful Operations in North West

September 14, 2024
President Bola Tinubu receives with relief, the news of the strings of successful operations against security threats in the north-west by troops of the Nigerian military.

He says the success of the operations gives further assurance that our security operatives are up to the task of ensuring the peace and security of the nation.

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, on Thursday, neutralised a wanted bandit leader, Halilu Sububu, who had been unleashing terror on citizens in Zamfara, Sokoto, and other parts of north-western Nigeria. The troops also killed another terrorist Sani Wala Burki in a Joint Operation in Katsina, and busted a terrorist enclave in Kaduna, where 13 kidnapped students were freed.

The successful operations follow the President’s directive to the service chiefs to relocate to the zone until normalcy is restored.

President Tinubu commends the military high command, the intelligence agencies, and the troops for their valiant efforts, synergy, and dedication, which have resulted in the recent laudable outcomes.

The President also commends the entire security apparatus for the improved security in the nation and enjoins them to sustain their efforts until immediate and latent threats are permanently removed.

President Tinubu reassures the security agencies of his continued support in achieving the priority objective of keeping the nation safe and secure.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

