Japan Edge Nigeria To Pick FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Semifinal Ticket

The Japanese U20 women’s national team defeated Nigeria 2-1 in the quarterfinal of the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Bogota, Colombia.

The game which kicked off 2:00am (Nigerian time) at the Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota saw the Japanese being a better side with their quick exchange of passes to penetrate the Nigeria’s defense.

Both sides started strongly in the first 30 minutes after which Miyu Matsunaga score the first goal for Japan in the 33rd minute to end the first half with 1-0 advantage to the Asians.

Coming into the game with so much expectations in the second half, the Falconets couldn’t break the Japanese defense before they conceded the second goal in the 65th minute when Maya Hijikata slotted in the ball in Nigeria net.

However, Olushola Shobowale left it so late before restoring hopes in Nigeria with her effort leading to a goal in the 91st minute just three minutes after she coming into the game.

With this result, the 2010 and 2014 finalists have crashed out of the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in the quarterfinal as they fell 1-2 to the firepower of Japan.