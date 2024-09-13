Governor Ododo Visits Lokoja GSM Village, Reaffirms Government’s Support for Businesses

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has said that the state government would support rebuilding of the GSM village at Kpata in Lokoja ravaged by fire on Thursday to enable victims of the fire disaster have their sources of livelihood restored.

Governor Ododo gave the assurance when he visited the scene of the fire incident for on the spot assessment of the level of damage caused by the fire outbreak.

The Governor who sympathized with the victims of the fire outbreak, described the extent of damage as a worrisome development and promised to ensure that owners of businesses and other victims at the fire outbreak at the GSM village are supported to bounce back from the setback that has affected their means of livelihood.

He noted that the GSM village had provided a dependable and legitimate source of living for several youths and women in the state, adding that it has impacted the state’s economy positively.

Governor Ododo assured the market operators of immediate relief measures, assuring that plans for rebuilding and recovery of affected property as a result of the fire disaster would soon commence.

Traders and residents in the area expressed appreciation to the Governor for the visit and solidarity as they noted that their determination to rebuild and come back stronger as a business community has been rekindled by the visit of the Governor.

Ismaila Isah

Special Adviser on Media to the Governor