EID Maulid: FG Declares Monday Public Holiday

September 13, 2024
The Federal Government has declared Monday, 16th September, 2024 as Public Holiday to mark the celebration of the Eid-ul-Mawlid, birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulates Muslims both at home and in the Diaspora on this occasion.

Tunji-Ojo urges them to imbibe the virtues of patience, sacrifice, and resilience in the spirit of the season and seize the opportunity of the period to pray for enduring peace and a more prosperous egalitarian nation.

