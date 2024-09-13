Security

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, arrives in Sokoto for a working visit

September 13, 2024
The Chief Of the Air Staff Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar arrives in Sokoto for a working visit.

During the visit, the Air Marshal is expected to among other things inaugurate projects and address Officers and Men of the 119 Forward Operation Composite Group of the Air Force Base, Sokoto

The Chief of the Air Staff was received at the Government House by the Deputy Governor of Sokoto Idris Muhammad Gobir where they interface on his mission in the State.

