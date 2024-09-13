Chief Of Army Staff Commissions CIMIC Projects In Okuku Community

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, inaugurated several Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) projects in Okuku, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. The projects were undertaken in honor of Major General Eyitayo Folusho Oyinlola as part of the COAS Special Civil-Military Cooperation Intervention initiative, which supports communities where senior officers, who have attained the prestigious rank of Major General, hail from.

The COAS inaugurated several completed projects, including the renovated and furnished examination hall at Odo Otin Grammar School, the donation of 200 tables and chairs, the refurbishment of the school’s entry and exit gates, and the installation of a 500 KVA transformer along with the expansion of electrification at the Odo-Igbo Ogo Oluwa Community.

After the commissioning, Lt Gen Lagbaja expressed his delight in officially handing over these projects to the peace-loving people of Okuku. He commended Major General Oyinlola for identifying and addressing key community needs through these initiatives. The COAS reiterated that the Nigerian Army is dedicated to serving the people and is committed to ensuring peace, security, unity, and the well-being of all Nigerians. He emphasized that the security and progress of the nation depend on cooperation among all stakeholders, pointing out that military efforts alone cannot solve the country’s security challenges. He called on all well-meaning Nigerians to continue supporting and working with the military to overcome these challenges. During his visit to the Palace of the Olokuku of Okuku,

His Royal Highness, Oba Abioye Oyebode Oluronke II, Lt Gen Lagbaja emphasized that the Nigerian Army is committed to fostering stronger relations with civilian populations. He explained that CIMIC projects aim to bridge the gap between the military and the public, promoting peaceful coexistence and garnering support for ongoing efforts to address security challenges across the country.

The Olokuku expressed his gratitude, noting that this was the first time any Chief of Army Staff had visited the ancient town. He thanked Lt Gen Lagbaja for honoring Okuku’s son, Major General Oyinlola, and the community through these impactful projects. Major General Funsho Oyinlola, the project executor, and Major General Nosakhare Ugbo, Chief of Civil-Military Relations,

both expressed their appreciation to the COAS for sponsoring the projects and ensuring the continuation of this commendable initiative. They stressed that the projects would have a meaningful impact on the lives of the people, and urged the community to maintain and make good use of the facilities. Goodwill messages were delivered by Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Adeleke, represented by Deputy Governor Prince Kola Adewusi, and former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola. Additionally, the Principal of Odo Otin Grammar School, Mrs Monisola Onibokun, thanked the COAS on behalf of the school and pledged to maintain the facilities provided by the Nigerian Army.

The event was attended by key figures, including Principal Staff Officers from Defence and Army Headquarters, community leaders, commanders, senior officers, and well-wishers. ONYEMA NWACHUKWU Major General Director Army Public Relations