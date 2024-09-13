Arrest Of Suspected Illicit Drug Dealer

At about 1600hrs while a team of police officers were on patrol along Igumale- utonkon road, a red Gold 3 vehicle driven by one Michael Abah ‘M’ of Ugbokolo was intercepted. In the course of searching the vehicle, five (5) 100kg bags of dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered.

In an interview with the driver, he confess that Mr. Ameh Owaocho of Ogbadibo Local Government contracted him to deliver these dry leaves and that he has been transporting Indian Hemp for Mr. Ameh since 2023.

The said Ameh Owaocho has been arrested and case transferred to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation and prosecution.

SP. ANENE SEWUESE CATHERINE