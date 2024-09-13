News

Arrest Of Suspected Illicit Drug Dealer

September 13, 2024
0 16 Less than a minute

At about 1600hrs while a team of police officers were on patrol along Igumale- utonkon road, a red Gold 3 vehicle driven by one Michael Abah ‘M’ of Ugbokolo was intercepted. In the course of searching the vehicle, five (5) 100kg bags of dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered.

In an interview with the driver, he confess that Mr. Ameh Owaocho of Ogbadibo Local Government contracted him to deliver these dry leaves and that he has been transporting Indian Hemp for Mr. Ameh since 2023.

The said Ameh Owaocho has been arrested and case transferred to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation and prosecution.

SP. ANENE SEWUESE CATHERINE

September 13, 2024
0 16 Less than a minute

Related Articles

VP Shettima in Maiduguri

September 11, 2024

FG Approves Commencement Of 2024 National Honours Award

September 11, 2024

Police Affairs Inaugurates Delivery Task Team

September 11, 2024

Bayelsa State Government Prioritises Special Needs Education-Students Get Free Tuition, Immediate Employment For 12 Teachers.

September 11, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button