President Bola Tinubu has met with His Majesty King Charles the third at Buckingham Palace for a private meeting.

President Bola Tinubu was warmly received on Wednesday in London by His Majesty King Charles III at Buckingham Palace for a private meeting, highlighting the enduring and cherished relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom. This will be the two leaders’ first meeting since they met in Dubai at the COP 28 Climate Summit last year. The latest meeting was at the King’s request. Both leaders discussed global and regional matters of shared priority, focusing on the urgent and complex challenge of climate change. President Tinubu and His Majesty also explored opportunities for collaboration in anticipation of the upcoming COP 29 Summit in Azerbaijan and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa. President Tinubu reiterated Nigeria’s firm commitment to addressing climate change in a manner that aligns with the country’s energy security objectives whilst affirming Nigeria’s readiness to adopt global strategies for sustainability. During their dialogue, the two leaders shared ideas for innovative approaches to climate financing and funding, expressing mutual interest in strengthening partnerships by harnessing Nigeria’s leadership position in Africa and the Commonwealth. Bayo Onanuga Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy) September 12, 2024

