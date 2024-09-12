National Values Charter Set to Commence

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has announced the readiness of his ministry to commence the implementation of the National Values Charter in line with the President’s commitment to fostering moral, ethical, and cultural reawakening by instilling the right values, attitudes, and perspectives in the hearts and minds of all Nigerians. Idris stated this in Abuja on Wednesday while declaring open the expanded retreat of the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

He said the National Values Charter – one of the flagship initiatives of his ministry through the NOA, has been carefully crafted and designed to ensure that all Nigerians are fully aware of their rights and protections under the constitution and the laws of the land and that governments at all levels are equally aware of all the constitutionally-guaranteed obligations that they have to the citizenry. “On the one hand, to ensure that all Nigerians are fully aware of their rights and protections under the constitution and the laws of the land and that governments at all levels are equally aware of all the constitutionally guaranteed obligations that they have to the citizenry. This first goal is encapsulated in the seven (7) “Core Promises” aspect of the Charter. “On the other hand, to sensitize and awaken all Nigerians to all of our responsibilities as citizens of this great and beautiful country—which means the responsibilities that we have not just to one another, but also to the government and the nation. This second goal is captured in the seven (7) “Commitments” aspect of the Charter,” he stated. Idris pledged to press forward boldly and confidently with the determination to foster a country where citizens and the country share deep mutual love and respect for each other. The Minister said NOA has become one of the most essential tools for shaping national narratives and conversations, promoting unity against a backdrop of diversity, and fostering a sense of inclusiveness and belonging in every part of the country. He praised the Director General, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu, for adapting to the dynamics of public communication by leveraging technology to scale up public awareness and engagement with a feedback mechanism in keeping with the realities of the 21st century. “I am very pleased to note that the NOA, under the leadership of Mr. Issa-Onilu, has prioritized technology in the work of the Agency, in keeping with the realities of the 21st century. “The NOA has become one of the most technology-compliant agencies in Nigeria today, taking the lead in the deployment of digital tools and technologies like The Mobiliser App, as well as a well-received Artificial Intelligence platform for civic awareness and engagement, among other initiatives,” he said. The Minister described the expanded retreat as a step in the right direction, which is envisioned to offer another opportunity to refine the vision and to redouble the effort of NOA towards advancing on a journey that has unlimited potential to shape the future of Nigeria. Rabiu Ibrahim Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation.