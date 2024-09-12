News

House on Safe Power Sector

September 12, 2024
The House of Representatives says it will strengthen oversight of Nigeria’s electricity sector to ensure that safety standards are not compromised.

Chairman, House Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations, Abubakar Gumi, at a briefing in Abuja says a policy document that will enhance safe, secure and qualitative electricity service delivery in the country is being put together to be unveiled at the next Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry Safety Conference.

He listed challenges of the power sector to include installation of electricity equipment by non-licensed operators as well as the production, marketing and use of sub-standard electrical materials.

