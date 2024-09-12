Press Release

First Lady Commiserates With Borno State over Flood Disaster

September 12, 2024
Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu commiserates with the Governor of Bornu State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, his wife and the entire people of the state over the devastating impacts of the recent flooding.

Describing the tragic loss of lives and livelihoods as an immense burden that no community should have to bear, the First Lady, says her heart and prayers are with the people of the state during this challenging time.

She expresses hope that Bornu State rises above the tragedy, emerging stronger and more resilient, while praying that Almighty Allah
grants the departed souls Aljanah Firdaus.

