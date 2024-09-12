Press Release

Deputy Speaker Sympathises with Borno Victims

September 12, 2024
Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu commiserates with families of victims and other persons affected by the recent flood disaster in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Kalu, in a statement, underscores the need for the activation of relevant policies on climate change around the country to help forestall future occurrences.

The Deputy Speaker urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to quickly step in and provide expected reliefs and succour to the victims.

He assured of adequate legislative interventions to ensure that the effect of the tragedy will not overwhelm the people.

