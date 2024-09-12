News

APC NWC Condoles with Yobe State over Recent attack in Mafa

September 12, 2024
The All Progressives Congress (APC), National Working Committee paid a condolence visit to Yobe State to sympathize with the government and people of the state over the recent attack on Mafa community.

Led by the National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the delegation was received by the State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, at the Presidential Lodeg in Damaturu.

The Party’s NWC expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the government, and people of Yobe State as it condemned the senseless attack and praised the resilience and courage of the affected community.

The ruling party says it remains committed to supporting efforts towards peace, security, and development in the state and Nigeria at large.

