ALGON Condoles with Maiduguri Flood Victims, Calls for Urgent Action

The National Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), on behalf of the Chairmen of the 774 local government areas and councils has condoled the people of Maiduguri, Borno State, over the recent devastating flood that ravaged the city, leaving countless lives and properties affected.

National President of ALGON

Aminu Mu’azu Maifata in a statement called on the Federal Government to mobilize resources to support the victims as it also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to provide immediate relief materials and support to the affected communities.

It further called for swift measures to prevent future occurrences, believing that a multi-stakeholder approach is necessary to address the root causes of the disaster and ensure that those affected receive the necessary support.