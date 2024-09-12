News

ALGON Condoles with Maiduguri Flood Victims, Calls for Urgent Action

September 12, 2024
0 7 1 minute read

The National Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), on behalf of the Chairmen of the 774 local government areas and councils has condoled the people of Maiduguri, Borno State, over the recent devastating flood that ravaged the city, leaving countless lives and properties affected.

National President of ALGON
Aminu Mu’azu Maifata in a statement called on the Federal Government to mobilize resources to support the victims as it also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to provide immediate relief materials and support to the affected communities.

It further called for swift measures to prevent future occurrences, believing that a multi-stakeholder approach is necessary to address the root causes of the disaster and ensure that those affected receive the necessary support.

September 12, 2024
0 7 1 minute read

Related Articles

Bayelsa State Government Prioritises Special Needs Education-Students Get Free Tuition, Immediate Employment For 12 Teachers.

September 11, 2024

FG Commiserate with Borno Flood Victims.

September 11, 2024

We’ll Tackle Flood Disaster Head-on With Our New Roadmap, VP Shettima Assures

September 10, 2024

Building on Legacy: Governor Ododo Accelerates Kogi’s Rural Infrastructure Revolution

September 10, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button