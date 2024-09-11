VP Shettima in Maiduguri

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will tackle the challenges of flood in Nigeria.

State House Correspondent Abdurrahman Jibrila Reports that the Vice President gave the assurance in Maiduguri when he led Federal Government delegation for on the spot assessment the devastating flood.

He says factors leading to the ravaging flood and other recurring disasters in the country are diverse but the Tinubu administration has already developed a comprehensive roadmap aimed at addressing these challenges head-on.

Commiserating with victims of the flood disaster, the Vice President disclosed that President Tinubu did not only express his deepest sympathies but has also assured that the federal government will prioritise the welfare of the affected communities.

The flood, which began over the weekend and worsened in the following days, was the direct result of excess water from the Alau Dam.

Vice President Kashim Shettima said measures will be adopted in line with Flood Outlook reports, which are informed by historical data, climate forecasts, and hydrological modelling, to provide a clear path forward in managing the varying degrees of flood risks across different regions and timelines.