Speaker Abbas bemoans Maiduguri flood

September 11, 2024
Speaker, House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas has called on government agencies responsible for emergencies to immediately provide succour to victims of flooding in Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital.

The Speaker, in a statement says he is disturbed by news of thousands of people displaced by recent flooding in Maiduguri, while empathizing with the victims.

The Speaker enjoined residents of other cities where weather forecasts by relevant authorities indicate there would be floods in the coming days and weeks, to take all necessary precautionary measures.

