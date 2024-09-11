FG Raises Over $900M in Landmark Dollar Bond

In a groundbreaking achievement, Nigeria has successfully launched its first domestic dollar-denominated bond, shattering records and signalling a new era of financial innovation and economic growth.

With over $900 million raised, this milestone marks a significant turning point in the country’s financial strategy, bolstering its economic resilience and cementing its position as a leader in Africa’s financial markets.

It also signals a new chapter in the country’s financial strategy, aimed at boosting economic resilience and fostering long-term growth.

Led by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the initiative garnered significant interest from both local and international investors, demonstrating confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic policies and development plans. The success of this bond sets a new precedent for other African nations, highlighting the potential of Africa’s financial markets on the global stage.

The Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun has praised the outcome, stating, I am particularly pleased that as Chair of the African Caucus, we have launched an initiative that not only strengthens Nigeria’s economic resilience but also expands the horizon for capital markets of African economies.

The overwhelming response from investors reflects the growing interest in Nigeria’s economic opportunities and the broader investment potential of Africa. With this bond issuance, Nigeria is positioning itself as a leader in financial innovation, driving both national and regional growth through strategic economic measures.

The funds raised from this bond will be directed toward critical infrastructure projects and development programmes, further strengthening key sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

As Nigeria celebrates this groundbreaking achievement, it is clear that the country is poised for a brighter economic future especially with the successful launch of its first domestic dollar-denominated bond, the country has not only bolstered its economic resilience but also paved the way for other African nations to follow suit.

The overwhelming response from investors is a testament to the growing confidence in President Tinubu’s economic policies and development plans. As the funds raised from this bond are directed towards critical infrastructure projects and development programs, Nigerians can expect tangible improvements in their standard of living and a stronger economy for generations to come.

This milestone marks a new era of financial innovation and economic growth, solidifying Nigeria’s position as a leader in Africa’s financial markets and a beacon of hope for the continent’s economic future.

Signed

Mohammed Manga, FCAI

Director, Information and Public Relations

September 11, 2024