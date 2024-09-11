FG Commiserate with Borno Flood Victims.

The Federal Government has extended its deepest sympathies to the government and the people of Borno State over the devastating flooding that ravaged Maiduguri and its environs following the unfortunate overflow of the Alau Dam that led to the destruction of properties, homes, and critical infrastructure, as well as displaced families and disrupted the livelihoods of countless individuals.

In a statement, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris said the Federal Government shared on the grief and suffering of all those affected by this catastrophe, especially those who have lost their means of livelihood and homes.

He said the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is acutely aware of the magnitude of the challenges posed by this disaster and has since directed all the relevant ministries and agencies to collaborate with the Borno State Government in mobilising the necessary resources to provide urgent relief and assistance to those affected by the unfortunate incident.