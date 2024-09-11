FG Approves Commencement Of 2024 National Honours Award

The President, Bola Tinubu, has given approval for the commencement of 2024 National Honours Award to Nigerians and friends of Nigeria who have contributed to the development of the country or who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavours.

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Zaphaniah Jisalo, made this known today in Abuja at a top Management meeting.

The Minister reiterated the fact that the forms and processes leading to the award of National Honours is free of charge, adding that anyone who pays any individual or group, does so at his own risk. By this information, the public is to watch out for Call for Nominations and present individuals who have distinguished themselves by uplifting the nation and its people. Recall that this is in accordance with the National Honours Award Act CAP N43 of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. The Act took retrospective effect from 1st October, 1963. Anastasia Ogbonna