EFCC, KAROTA Join Forces against Corruption

The Kano Zonal Director of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Commander of the EFCC, CE Ibrahim Shazali has called for stronger cooperation and synergy between federal and state law enforcement agencies to strengthen the fight against corruption. He made the call recently in Kano while on a courtesy visit to the Managing Director of the Kano Road Traffic Agency, KAROTA, Engineer Faisal Mahmud Kabir.

Shazali stressed the critical roles that various sectors, including transportation, play in the escalation or mitigation of corrupt practices. Recognizing the significant works KAROTA is doing in the State, the Zonal Director solicited support and partnership in implementing strategies aimed at promoting anti-corruption measures.

“The fight against corruption requires collective efforts from all sectors. The Kano Road Traffic Agency has a pivotal role to play in ensuring that our transportation systems are free from corrupt practices, and we are here to offer our support and collaboration in this crucial initiative”, he said. He specifically called on KAROTA to embrace whistleblowing and encouraged intelligence sharing with the Commission.

“In the international community, discussions on Road Safety often focus solely on traffic management. However, traffic officers play multifaceted roles serving not only as traffic regulators but also as informants and enforcers, making arrests when necessary”, he said. To this effect, he urged the management of KAROTA to encourage its personnel to embrace a comprehensive approach in tackling corrupt practices which would benefit both the state and the general public. In his response, the KAROTA boss expressed keen interest in the submissions made by Shazali, emphasizing the importance of integrity in the road traffic sector.

“We are committed to maintaining a transparent operation at KAROTA, and we welcome any partnership that will aid in curbing corruption and promoting good governance in our agency,” he said. Kabir also commended the EFCC for its robust public enlightenment through its various initiatives like zero tolerance for corruption and other initiatives. He also expressed readiness for a deeper understanding of the activities of the Commission.