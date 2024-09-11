Bayelsa State Government Prioritises Special Needs Education-Students Get Free Tuition, Immediate Employment For 12 Teachers.

Bayelsa State government is to give more attention to the education of children with special needs in the state just as the government has also commenced free tuition, feeding and provision of uniforms for students in the state-owned special needs school.

Governor Douye Diri stated this when he received a delegation that included 12 graduates trained in special needs education at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, by the Bayelsa State Education Trust Fund (EDTF).

Governor Diri told the delegation, which included the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Gentle Emelah, and the EDTF Executive Secretary, Dr. Alice Atuwo, that the training of the teachers was one of his administration’s policies in the education sector not to leave anyone behind in the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the government’s investment in the training of the special needs teachers, who he said will in turn impart the knowledge gained on children with impairment in the state.

The governor directed the immediate employment for the teachers, noting that they were the first set to be trained in the sector and urged them to contribute their quota to development of education in the state.

The EDTF Executive Secretary, Dr. Alice Atuwo, said 15 teachers of the state origin were enrolled by the board for the training but 12 have graduated.

She stated that following the training, which lasted five years, the state now has its own trained teachers in its special needs school.

This is in a statement made public by the Chief Press secretary to the governor ,Daniel Alabrah.