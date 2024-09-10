Nigerian Navy, Cross River Govt Join Forces on Bakassi Seaport Development

The Nigerian Navy and Cross River State Government have agreed to work together to commence a hydrographic survey of the few Bakassi Islands in Nigeria’s territory to drive economic growth and prosperity in the region.

Support for offshore investments, port development and security for national oil assets and platforms provided by the Nigerian Navy informed the meeting with Governor Bassey Otu where emphasis is being placed on the need for collaboration to create jobs and stimulate economic growth in the region.

Regional stability in the Bakassi Peninsula and the need for cooperation with Cameroon to address common security challenges also topped discussions in order to bring the proposed Bakassi deep sea port to reality.