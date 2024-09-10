Press ReleaseSecurity

Nigerian Navy, Cross River Govt Join Forces on Bakassi Seaport Development

September 10, 2024
0 18 Less than a minute

The Nigerian Navy and Cross River State Government have agreed to work together to commence a hydrographic survey of the few Bakassi Islands in Nigeria’s territory to drive economic growth and prosperity in the region.

Support for offshore investments, port development and security for national oil assets and platforms provided by the Nigerian Navy informed the meeting with Governor Bassey Otu where emphasis is being placed on the need for collaboration to create jobs and stimulate economic growth in the region.

Regional stability in the Bakassi Peninsula and the need for cooperation with Cameroon to address common security challenges also topped discussions in order to bring the proposed Bakassi  deep sea port to reality.

September 10, 2024
0 18 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Interior Minister Orders Investigation Into Alleged Unacceptable Feeding Conditions At Afokang Custodial Centre

September 1, 2024

Federal Ministry of Tourism Extends Warm Congratulations to Alhaji Munzali Dantata on His Appointment as Chairman of FTAN’s Board of Trustees

September 1, 2024

Matawalle,CDS, and Other Service Chiefs to Storm Sokoto to Flush out Bandits

August 31, 2024

President Tinubu: I’ll Do All Within My Powers To Equip, Arm The Military

August 31, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button