NewsPress Release

DSS Releases NLC President Joseph Ajaero

September 10, 2024
0 21 Less than a minute

The Nigeria Labour Congress has confirmed the release of it’s President Joseph Ajaero from detention.

NLC head of information, Benson Upah says Ajaero was released late night after hours of detention by the security Agency.

The NLC President was picked up by the DSS at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport,Abuja en-route to the United kingdom to attend a Trade Union Congress.

Meanwhile NLC has summoned an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council today to address the issue.

September 10, 2024
0 21 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Joint Statement between the People’s Republic of China and The Federal Republic of Nigeria on Establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Building a High-Level China-Nigeria Community with a Shared Future

September 8, 2024

Nigeria, China ForgeUnbreakable Bonds: $3.3 Billion Agreement Signed At Historic Trade Conference

September 8, 2024
nnpc-contracts-presidency

NNPC Ltd Not the Sole Offtaker; Market Open to Lower Prices from Any Domestic Refinery

September 8, 2024

FRSC Investigates Viral Video of Passenger’s Reckless Steering Scuffle

September 8, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button