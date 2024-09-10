DSS Releases NLC President Joseph Ajaero

The Nigeria Labour Congress has confirmed the release of it’s President Joseph Ajaero from detention.

NLC head of information, Benson Upah says Ajaero was released late night after hours of detention by the security Agency.

The NLC President was picked up by the DSS at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport,Abuja en-route to the United kingdom to attend a Trade Union Congress.

Meanwhile NLC has summoned an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council today to address the issue.