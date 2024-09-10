News

DSS Denies Invasion Of SERAP Office

September 10, 2024
The Department of State Services has
denied the alleged invasion of SERAP offices in Abuja and Lagos.In a statement published on its website, the DSS says the narrative is inaccurate and misleading in its intent.

The DSS explains that a team of two unarmed Service operatives were lawfully detailed on routine investigation to SERAP office in Abuja, which has sadly been skewed and misinterpreted as unlawful, harassment and intimidation of SERAP officials.

The statement adds that such official enquiries and liaison are traditional and does not in any way amount to illegality or raid.

The DSS, urges the public to disregard these false narratives as it restates its commitment to utmost professionalism in the discharge of its core mandate. 

While it assures of indepth investigation of these malicious contents, the DSS calls for citizens’ participation in national security management.

