Dr. Umobong As Assumes Office As Perm Sec Cabinet Affairs Office

Dr. Emanso Umobong Okop, has formally assumed duty as the new Permanent Secretary Cabinet Affairs Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. Having thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for her appointment, Dr. Umobong expressed her commitment and readiness to work with the staff of the Cabinet Affairs Office, and also solicited their support and cooperation, while also promising to provide leadership that will promote efficiency, job satisfaction, conducive work environment and a robust reward System.

She appreciated the support given to her by the outgoing Permanent, and the Permanent Secretary, Water Resources, Richard Pheelangwa, for his cooperation, guidance, and support while under his tutelage. Prior to her appointment as Permanent Secretary,

Dr. Emanso served at the State House Medical Centre, rising through the ranks to become a Director. Speaking earlier, the outgoing Permanent Secretary and the new Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Richard Pheelangwa, thanked the staff of the Cabinet Affairs Office for their immense efforts, commitment and dedication to work which had contributed immensely to his success story and urged them to replicate the same gesture to the new Permanent Secretary to enable her succeed. While speaking on behalf of the staff of Cabinet Affairs Office, the Director, Economic & Finance (Cabinet Affairs), Mary-rose Ozonweke said that

Dr. Umobong’s wealth of her experience in service will go a long way to drive the Office to greater heights and promised their unalloyed loyalty and commitment to work with her in the attainment of the statutory obligation of the Office.

She also appreciated Pheelangwa’s purposeful leadership and wished him the best in his new station. In attendance at the event were the Staff of the Office, senior officials from Federal Medical Centre, State House and other well-wishers. Highlight of the occasion was the formal presentation of the handover notes between the outgoing and incoming Permanent Secretaries. Segun Imohiosen Director Information & Public Relations