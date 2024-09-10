Building on Legacy: Governor Ododo Accelerates Kogi’s Rural Infrastructure Revolution



One of the numerous legacies of the immediate past administration in Kogi State was the entrenchment of good governance and the provision of democracy dividends, particularly in rural communities. This progress was made in key sectors such as health, education, agriculture, rural road infrastructure, and other vital areas. These efforts were designed to uplift and improve the quality of life for the people of Kogi State, especially those living in less urbanized regions.

A shining example of this legacy was the rehabilitation of over 60 kilometers of road connecting Ejule-Umomi-Akpagidigbo-Ugwolawo-Ajaka-Idah, as well as the Ibana-Okpo-Ikeje-Emonyokwu-Ogugu road. These projects were pivotal in enhancing connectivity and opening up rural communities for economic and social development. The focus on rural infrastructure by the immediate past administration was a game changer, improving access to essential services and boosting agricultural productivity by linking farmers to markets more efficiently.

The current governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, is building on this solid foundation. His administration has been laser-focused on consolidating and accelerating rural infrastructure development across Kogi’s three senatorial districts. Governor Ododo’s emphasis on continuity reflects his commitment to completing projects inherited from his predecessor, while also introducing new initiatives that further expand the state’s infrastructure landscape.

Under Ododo’s leadership, the Ministry of Works has seen a remarkable transformation. Its once quiet offices have now become empty, as personnel and equipment have been mobilized to various construction sites across the state. This shift signals the administration’s aggressive push to ensure that every corner of Kogi State feels the impact of its infrastructural drive.

On Tuesday, September 10, 2024, the management team of the Kogi State Road Maintenance Agency (KOGROMA) arrived in Omala, a local government area in the Kogi East Senatorial District. Led by the Managing Director of the agency, Dr. Yunusa Alhassan, the team was warmly welcomed at the palace of the traditional ruler. Stakeholders from the community gathered to receive the team and discuss the road rehabilitation project set to commence in the area.

During his address, Dr. Alhassan underscored the importance of rural road construction in line with Governor Ododo’s directive to make all state roads motorable. He assured the people of Omala that similar construction efforts were already underway in other parts of the state, including Yagba West, Mopa-Amuro, Ijumu, and Lokoja local government areas. Furthermore, additional projects had been approved by Governor Ododo, illustrating the administration’s commitment to a comprehensive, state-wide infrastructure overhaul.

Dr. Alhassan also highlighted the job creation aspect of these road projects. Local artisans and laborers from the community will be engaged in the construction activities, providing them with employment opportunities and allowing them to contribute to the transformation of their own communities. He encouraged the people of Omala to support the project fully, reminding them that the improved roads would benefit them directly by enhancing mobility and economic opportunities.

In just eight months in office, Governor Ododo has overseen the construction and rehabilitation of over 100 kilometers of roads across Kogi State. Additionally, contracts for the construction of over 300 kilometers of roads have been awarded, signaling an aggressive push to improve infrastructure on a massive scale. This focus on road development is not just about improving transportation but is also part of a larger strategy to boost the state’s economy, enhance the quality of life for its citizens, and create sustainable job opportunities.

Governor Ododo’s relentless commitment to bringing development to all corners of Kogi State, regardless of how remote, is a clear fulfillment of the campaign promises he made. His vision for a state where all citizens benefit from good governance, infrastructural development, and economic growth has driven his administration’s efforts. The people of Kogi State, who turned out in large numbers to support him and the All Progressives Congress in the November 11, 2023, election, are now witnessing the tangible results of their decision.

Ododo’s developmental strides, characterized by people-oriented projects and progressive policies, are a testament to the people’s desire for continuity and consolidation, as evidenced by the outcome of the 2023 governorship election. By building on the achievements of the past and steering the state toward a brighter future, Governor Ododo is securing his legacy as a leader dedicated to improving the lives of the people of Kogi State.

