APC Shifts Date For Caucus & NEC Meetings

ABUJA: The Governing All Progressives Congress APC has postponed its caucus and national executive committee NEC meetings earlier slated for September 12, 2024 indefinitely

A statement issued by the party and made available to the public did not give reason for the postponement, but such high-level meetings are always subject to the president’s approval

APC says, new dates for the two meetings of the highest organs of the party will be communicated in due course.