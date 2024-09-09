NewsSecurity

Tanker Explosion In Agaie Local Govt Of Niger State.

September 9, 2024
0 5 Less than a minute

Forty-eight people have been confirmed dead with more than fifty cattle burnt alive this Sunday afternoon in an explosion involving a petroleum tanker loaded with PMS after colliding with a trailer conveying travellers and cattle from Wudil in Kano State enrouting Niger to Lagos State.

The explosion which occurred along Lapai-Agaie, 2km from Dendo Community in Agaie Local Government Area of Niger State also had two other vehicles, a crane truck and a pickup van caught up in the incident.

Niger State Emergency Management Agency’s Rapid Respond Team which confirmed the incident is conducting search and response operation as more corpses are still trapped inside the trucks.

Report also indicate that the forty eight people have already been buried

September 9, 2024
0 5 Less than a minute

Related Articles

First Lady Celebrates Onyiyechi Mark On Winning Gold at Paralympics

September 7, 2024

Minister of Education Commends NCAOOSCE’s Executive Secretary for Outstanding Leadership

September 7, 2024

Nigeria Establishes New High-level Relations with China

September 7, 2024

VP Shettima Demands Stronger Ties Between FG, Traditional Institutions

September 7, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button