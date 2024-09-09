Tanker Explosion In Agaie Local Govt Of Niger State.

Forty-eight people have been confirmed dead with more than fifty cattle burnt alive this Sunday afternoon in an explosion involving a petroleum tanker loaded with PMS after colliding with a trailer conveying travellers and cattle from Wudil in Kano State enrouting Niger to Lagos State.

The explosion which occurred along Lapai-Agaie, 2km from Dendo Community in Agaie Local Government Area of Niger State also had two other vehicles, a crane truck and a pickup van caught up in the incident.

Niger State Emergency Management Agency’s Rapid Respond Team which confirmed the incident is conducting search and response operation as more corpses are still trapped inside the trucks.

Report also indicate that the forty eight people have already been buried