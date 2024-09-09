News
Niger State Govt. Refutes Public Holiday Statement
Niger State Government has refuted the press release declaring Monday as Public Holiday for the distribution of Palliatives.
A Statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Niger State Governor, Bologi Ibrahim states categorically that the information on the Press release is not a recent one as it was issued since last year on 1st of September 2023.
Niger State Government urged residents to disregard the information and go about their usual and lawful endeavours the statement added.