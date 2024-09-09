NAFDAC Investigates ‘Miracle’ Water and Soap

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised concerns about the activities of a religious group, known as Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, led by Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

The agency warns that the group is allegedly misusing its name to mislead the public.

A statement by NAFDAC’s Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, emphasized that the products being promoted by the ministry, including their so-called “Miracle Water” and “Miracle Soap,” are not registered with the agency.

NAFDAC says it has received numerous petitions from concerned citizens about the ministry, located in Delta State.

The complaints stem from claims that the products can miraculously heal various ailments, including barrenness, with the Prophet even promising women that they would conceive twins after using the soap.

The statement says that the so called products have been widely promoted on social media, adding to the confusion.

The agency says it is investigating the situation and has already taken action by sealing the factory responsible for producing the unregistered water, which was falsely claimed to be NAFDAC-approved.

While faith is powerful, NAFDAC is urging Nigerians to be cautious and verify any health-related claims, especially those involving unregistered products.