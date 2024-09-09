Info Min on Niger Accident

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Niger State and the families, friends, and loved ones of the 48 persons who tragically lost their lives in a devastating accident along Bida-Agaie-Lapai road in Niger state.

In a statement, the Minister of Information and National Orientation said the accident has shaken the entire Niger State and the nation at large.

He joined the people of Niger State and the whole of Nigeria in mourning this profound loss and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the souls of the departed in peace and grant their families the strength and fortitude to bear this immeasurable loss.