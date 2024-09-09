News

First Lady Condoles With Niger State Over Tanker Explosion

September 9, 2024
Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu commiserates with the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago, and the people of the state on the tragic loss of lives and property which occurred last Sunday, as a result of a tanker explosion.

In a condolence message, the First Lady says her thoughts and prayers are with the people of the state, especially those in Agaie in the North-Central Local Government Area of the state.

She prays that Almighty Allah grants the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives the strength and fortitude to bear the painful loss, while granting the dead Aljannah Firdaus.

