Army Reacts To Report On Alleged Mass Resignation Of Soldiers

The Nigerian Army has described as false report on some social media platforms, alleging mass resignation of soldiers over corruption and low morale.

Statement by director, Army Public relations, Major General Onyema Nwanchukwu notes that the said publication is not only misleading, but also a deliberate attempt to cause disaffection and acrimony with the ranks of the Army.

The Nigerian Army, like most militaries of the world over, is voluntary and not conscriptive, noting that Personnel of the organization are free and at liberty to disengage at will.

The statement further clarifies that officers are highly motivated, and their welfare is top priority under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja.