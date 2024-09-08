Minister Aliyu Sabi Asisted Victims of Road Accident

Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, came to the rescue of accident victims in Batati along Bida Makwa road in Niger state.

The accident involved medical doctors from the University Teaching Hospital, Ilorin, Kwara state.

One person died while others sustained injuries.

The minister assisted in the rescue operation and provided his official vehicle for the evacuation of the survivors to the hospital.

He also provided financial assistance for their treatment.

The medical doctors were coming from Maiduguri after attending a programme in Borno state.

Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi advised drivers to be cautious and always adhere to the highway code.