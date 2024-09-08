Joint Statement between the People’s Republic of China and The Federal Republic of Nigeria on Establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Building a High-Level China-Nigeria Community with a Shared Future

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s official visit to China and Nigeria’s participation in the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation has led to the strengthening of bilateral and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Minister, speaking on the outcomes of the visit and the joint statement issued by both countries stated that “China appreciates the efforts of Nigeria in enhancing regional peace and solidarity and promoting regional integration, with a strong emphasis on respecting democracy, good governance, and the rights of citizens. China supports the West African countries in addressing differences through friendly dialogue and consultations and to carry forward the regional integration. In this regard, China also urges other international actors to refrain from actions that could turn the region into a space for geopolitical contestation.”

Furthermore, Amb. Tuggar opined that “China commends Nigeria’s leading role in ECOWAS and its efforts towards bringing stability to the region, it supports Nigeria to play a strong leading role in the regional affairs including the fight against terrorism and managing differences. The two sides agreed to stay committed to safeguarding peace, security, and stability in the region, including the Sahel and Gulf of Guinea.”

According to the Minister, the two presidents agreed that their strengthened strategic cooperation will propel a new dynamic for China-Africa relations in the new era and lead the Global South to march together. He further stated that the two Presidents have agreed to upgrade the China-Nigeria relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and build a High-Level China-Nigeria Community with a shared future to consolidate the existing mutual trust, expand cooperation, and strengthen coordination.

According to Amb. Tuggar, the two countries agreed to strengthen their relationship and cooperation based on the following cardinal principles:

Building High-Level Strategic Mutual Trust

The two sides agreed that, over half a century since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, both countries have shown respect to each other and treated each other as equals. The relationship between the two countries has withstood the test of international changes, the mutual trust has been enhanced continuously, practical cooperation has yielded fruitful outcomes, and the two countries have embarked on a path of seeking strength through unity for a win-win cooperation.

The two sides reaffirmed their firm support to each other on issues related to their respective core interests and major concerns, particularly sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Chinese side supports the Renewed Hope Agenda of Nigeria, and the efforts made by Nigeria in maintaining national unity, peace, security and social stability, as well as promoting economic development and improving people’s welfare. The Nigeria side firmly adheres to the one-China principle, acknowledges that there is but one China in the world, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory.

The two sides spoke highly of the leading roles played by FOCAC in advancing the quality cooperation between China and Africa over the past 24 years since i.e. establishment of FOCAC, believing that the successful convening of the Beijing Summit of FOCAC opened a new chapter of unity and cooperation between China and Africa. Guided by the Declaration of the Beijing Summit on Jointly Building a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future and Action Plan (The documents are to be adopted at the summit), the two sides are willing to deepen their mutually beneficial practical cooperation between China and Africa to achieve common development and prosperity.

The two sides reiterate their firm support to each other in independently seeking a development path that suits their own national interest and will further strengthen exchanges on experiences of governance. They also commended each other’s efforts towards the prioritization of sustainable development and economic growth through the implementation of various developmental initiatives, aimed at achieving poverty alleviation and enhanced food security.

The two sides spoke highly of the overall planning, coordinating, and driving roles played by the Intergovernmental Committee and its Sub-committees between China and Nigeria decided to continue their active coordination under this mechanism and maintain close communication on the convening of the second Plenary Session of the China-Nigeria Intergovernmental Committee and sessions of its Sub-committees.

Nigeria applauds and supports the vision of Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind, The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), and the Global Civilisation Initiative (GCI) proposed by President Xi Jinping. Both sides pledge to support each other’s efforts in multilateral affairs including the UN, the G20 and BRICS. Both sides agree to support the increased calls for UN Security Council reforms with balanced geographical representation to reflect current geo-political realities. Both sides agree that human rights including the right to development are a common cause of all of humanity, and oppose the politicisation of human rights issues i.e. the interference in other countries’ internal affairs under the pretext of human rights.

Enhancing High-Level Cooperation in Development

Guided by the Cooperation Plan between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Jointly Promoting the Belt and Road Initiative, both countries remain committed to advancing high-level cooperation of the Belt and Road Initiative and FOCAC Conference outcomes with the Renewed Hope Agenda and the Eight Priority Agenda of the Nigerian Government. To jointly promote high-level practical cooperation across the board.

China welcomes Nigeria to expand trade between the two countries through platforms such as the China International Import- Expo (CIIE), the Chine – Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) and the Chino Import and Export Fair (the Canton Fair), Lagos and Abuja International Trade Fairs, the Annual Nigerian Mining Week and through new channels such as e-commerce and overseas warehouses in China. China supports the import of more quality products from Nigeria into its market. Nigeria is willing to strengthen its partnership with China in the development of energy and mineral resources, and to work with Chinese companies to set up plants in Nigeria to meet local consumption and export needs. China will encourage more competent Chinese companies to invest in Nigeria to contribute to the diversified and dynamic development of Nigeria’s economy.

The two countries will seize the opportunities of developing productive forces, further deepen overall reform, jointly explore cooperation in areas such as digital economy, green development, blue economy and agricultural modernization, and foster new growth drivers in cooperation. Nigeria welcomes the Global Initiative for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance and Global Initiative on Data Security proposed by the Chinese side and appreciates China’s efforts in promoting the rights of developing countries in artificial intelligence, network, data, and other fields.

The two sides agree to deepen cooperation on the infrastructure connectivity between the two countries. China proactively supports Nigeria in developing its domestic infrastructure construction including transportation, ports and free trade zones towards achieving integrated development connection for industries. The Two sides will make joint efforts to fully support Nigeria’s geographical and development advantage in West Africa to establish Africa’s flagship projects on cross-national and cross-regional cooperation.

The two sides encourage flexible and diverse regional monetary and financial cooperation such as local currency swaps, to facilitate trade between China and Nigeria and make contributions to global financial stability. The two countries agree to carry out international cooperation on financial intelligence on anti-monetary laundering/ countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) and Nigeria’s efforts to safeguard the order of its financial and foreign exchange markets, and to crack down on financial crimes including money laundering.

The two sides are committed to supporting the WTO-focused multilateral trading system, opposing trade protectionism, promoting trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation, and creating a transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for cooperation between the two countries. The two sides further support the establishment of more friendly relations between Chinese and Nigeria provinces/states and municipalities with a view to expand and deepen cooperation at the local government level.

The two sides are committed to stepping up the protection of lawful rights and interests of each other’s citizens on their territories and creating a favourable business environment for each other’s companies.

Strengthening High-Level Mutual Assistance on Security

The two sides agreed to strengthen coordination and cooperation in multilateral affairs and jointly uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order underpinned by international law and the basic norms governing international relations guided by the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter. The two sides advocate an equal and orderly multi-polar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation and jointly uphold peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom–the common values of humanity, and promote building a new type of international relations featuring win-win cooperation.

China commends Nigeria’s leading role in ECOWAS and its efforts towards bringing stability to the region, it supports Nigeria to play a strong leading role in the regional affairs including the fight against terrorism and managing differences. The two sides agree to stay committed to safeguarding peace, security and stability in the region including the Sahel and Gulf of Guinea.

China supports Nigeria in its capacity building such as upgrading its science and technology for its military, equipment, and intelligence to respond more effectively to traditional and non-traditional security challenges at home and abroad, as well as at the regional and international levels. The two sides are willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between security agencies to enhance their capacity to safeguard national sovereignty and security interests and make joint efforts to maintain regional and world peace.

Promoting High-Level Mutual Learning

The two sides highly commend the fruitful outcomes of cooperation in the areas of culture, tourism, education, youth, media and sport. They will continue to explore the advantages of respective diversified culture and ancient history through mutual exchanges, mutual leaning and mutual understanding. This will continue to enhance the mutual bond and friendship between the two people, promote mutual trust, interest and sharing common progress.

The two sides are willing to continue to build cultural brands such as the Happy Chinese New Year, Chinese-Nigeria Culture Week, Chinese Nigeria Film Festival and Abuja International Art Fair. The two sides will strengthen mutual visits and exchanges between art groups and personnel, promote human resources training in the fields of creative culture. The two sides will also strengthen cooperation in culture and tourism such as publishing, film and television production, cultural heritage, libraries, museums and tourism promotion.

The two sides agreed that during President Tinubu’s official visit to China, both countries have reached a broad consensus, and signed a series of partnership agreements and MoUs. President Tinubu’s official visit to China was a huge success and the China- Nigeria relations is on a new stage.