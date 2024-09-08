FRSC Investigates Viral Video of Passenger’s Reckless Steering Scuffle

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has launched an investigation into a viral video showing a physical altercation between one of its officers and a passenger over the steering wheel of a vehicle.

in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Olusegun Ogungbemide, The FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed ordered the probe into the video which was said to have one of the FRSC officials involved in a physical altercation with a passenger over the steering wheel in the cause of impounding the vehicle of an apprehended traffic offender.

Mohammed expressed disappointment and concern over the incident, assuring that the Corps would take the allegation seriously and ensure that rules of engagement were upheld.

He directed the Sector Commander within whose operational jurisdiction the incident occurred, to carryout extensive investigation and forward the report to the national headquarters within 48 hours.