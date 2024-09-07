Nigeria Establishes New High-level Relations with China

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar has reaffirmed that the official visit of President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria’s participation in the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation led to several outcomes, considering Nigeria’s effort in enhancing regional peace and promoting regional integration, with a strong emphasis on respecting democracy, good governance, and the rights of citizens.

The Minister in a joint statement with the People’s Republic of China says, China commends Nigeria’s leading role in ECOWAS and its efforts towards bringing stability to the region, and supports Nigeria to play a strong leading role in the regional affairs including the fight against terrorism and managing differences.

The Minister pointed out

that China is urging West African countries to engage through friendly dialogue and consultations as a way forward in sustaining regional integration.

The two countries agreed to strengthen their relationship and cooperation which led to the signing of several mutual agreements.

Consequently, the Foreign Affairs Minister identified that President Tinubu’s official visit to China is a huge success and that Nigeria-China relation is on a new stage.